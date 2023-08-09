Pedro “Pete” Estrada
BLOOMINGTON — Pete Estrada 78 of Bloomington went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. He was born October 20,1944 in Bloomington to the late Fermin and Benita Estrada. He was a fun and loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He worked at Brown & Root for 35 yrs; he was a faithful employee and retired from Brown & Root. Our father was an excellent provider and hard-working man. He loved joking and kidding around with all he hung out with. His pastime was watching the Dallas Cowboys, loved playing dominoes with his nephews.
Left to cherish his memory is his lovely wife of 55 years, Connie Estrada; children, Elizabeth Gonzales (Domingo)., Jeanette Estrada, Pete Estrada Jr., Cynthia Ortiz (Hector Ortiz); siblings, Robert Estrada, and Trino Estrada.
Pete is also survived by his grandchildren, Jonathan Estrada (Jaime), Roy Gonzales, Hector Ortiz Jr, Kelsey Ortiz (Aylinn), Pete Estrada III, Robert Estrada, and David Estrada; two Great Grandchildren, Elena Estrada, and Nolan Ortiz.
Pete is preceded in death by Parents and his siblings, Tomasa Garcia, Andrea Nichols, Dolores Molina, Petra Rivera, Hermina Conchola, Fred Estrada, and Estella Galloway.
Pallbearers are Jonathan Estrada, Roy Gonzales, Hector Ortiz Jr, Kelsey Ortiz, Pete Estrada III, and Robert Estrada. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Estrada, Elena Estrada, and Nolan Ortiz.
Visitation will begin Thursday, August 10, 2023, 5pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm. Visitation will continue Friday, August 11, 2023, 9am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10am. Burial to follow at San Jose Cemetery Bloomington.
Under the care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Hoem Victoria, 361-575-3212.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.