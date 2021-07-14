Pedro “Pete” M.
Guerrero Sr.
GOLIAD — Pedro “Pete” M. Guerrero Sr. our beloved father was received into God’s loving arms and Kingdom on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Pedro was born in Choate, Texas to Alejandra and Aureliano Guerrero. On September 10, 1940 he married Dora Barrientes, and they were married for sixty-seven years. He was a farmer and laborer until his retirement.
He is survived by sons Pedro “Pete” Guerrero Jr. (Mary Alice), Luis Guerrero, Robert (Mary Ann) Guerrero, Ricardo Guerrero, all of Goliad, and daughter-in-law Nicky Guerrero of Taft, Texas, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dora B. Guerrero, his parents and stepfather Modesto Nanez, son Carlos Guerrero, grandson Pedro “Petey” Guerrero III, siblings Lazaro Nanez, Margarita Lopez, Manuela Rangel, Dominga Padron, Doinicia Martinez, Lupita Rodriguez, Antonia Balarin, Teodora Ramirez, Gregoria Ramirez, Bernardino, Jacinto, Pantaleon, Martin, Timoteo and his beloved brother Natividad “Nato” Guerrero.
Pallbearers will be grandsons: Gabriel, John Richard, Javier Ricardo, Jaime, and Benjamin Guerrero, great-grandsons Roman Guajardo, Mark Quintero, and Steven Rankin.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 15 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad. The funeral mass will be on Friday, July 16 at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Goliad. Burial to follow at Flores Cemetery in La Bahia under the direction of Grace Funeral Home in Goliad, Texas.
Memorials can be made in the name of Pedro Guerrero Sr. to the Immaculate Conception Church of Goliad, 238 N. Commercial St. Goliad, Texas 77963.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Bond, teacher raises discussion heads to community forums (12)
- Letter: A grateful Texan (9)
- There is no equal (7)
- Letter: Detrimental socialist political schemes (4)
- Do you attend local political party meetings? (2)
- Jacquelyn Ann Marshall Gladney (2)
- Crossroads meat markets could see leaner profits ahead of holiday (1)
- Crocker and Hall will race in runoff election for District 3 Council seat (2)
- Humane society returns seized cattle to Goliad family (1)
- West grad Callaway sets higher goals after trip to NCAA Championships (1)
- Rudolph V. Adames (3)
- DONALD RAY MCDADE (1)
- Bauknight elected as Victoria's mayor, unofficial vote totals show (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.