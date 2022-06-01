Pedro “Pete” Robles Jr.
VICTORIA — Pedro “Pete” Robles, Jr., age 72 of Victoria passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022. He was born December 11, 1949 in Driscoll, Texas to the late Pedro Vigil Robles Sr. and Tomasa Hernandez Robles.
He is survived by his wife Mercedes Solorio Robles of Victoria, daughter Dolores Robles Sonnier (Myron) and sister, Mary H. Robles, niece Delia Robles (great nephew Paul Pena Jr.) of Bloomington.
He is also survived by two grandchildren, Analisa Speck (Dusty) and Brandon Luna (Stephanie) and two great-grandchildren, Kage Speck and Patricia Jo Speck.
He served in the U.S. Army with the 3rd Armored Division (Spearhead)/12 Calvary Recon during the Vietnam Era from 1970-1972 and was stationed in Frankfurt-Buedingen, Germany. Pete was also an active member of the CWV St. John’s Post 1269 in Victoria, Texas.
He began his working career outside of the military in the Insurance industry where he fulfilled the role of Insurance Salesman with American Life through which he traveled throughout several counties here in South Texas, as well as facilitating face-to-face collections.
He worked at HB Zachry for 25 years at Dupont, Victoria where he was a Craftsman, Foreman, General Foreman and Stand-in Superintendent. Throughout his tenure, he fostered several relationships with so many people (several of which became lifetime relationships).
He began his music career at age 14 which would span across his entire lifetime playing several instruments with the bass guitar being his choice instrument with several bands including The Moon Spinners, GTOs, Los Fantasticos, Panchito Garcia y Los Cometas, Grupo Espina de Tomas Rodriguez, Grupo Zaggaz de Adan Coronado. La Mala Compania (which was his own band) recorded with Salome Gutierrez’s D.L.B. Records in San Antonio, Texas. La Mala Compania also performed alongside with other renowned classic artists such as Sunny Ozuna & The Sunliners, Joe Bravo, Cornelio Reyna and Little Joe y La Familia. La Mala Compania was also featured on a television program “Las Estrellas Del Norte” along with David Mares. Pete also was a DJ and enabled his daughter’s career launch in radio. He was also a musical mentor to several. He also recorded two albums with La Vida Nueva Music Ministry and played at Santísima Trinidad and Our Lady of Sorrows. During his most recent years, he composed 85 Religious songs.
His contagious smile, joking and light hearted demeanor will forever resonate in everyone’s thoughts and lives of all whom he touched. He never met a stranger, loved to travel and spend time with his Chedez and immediate circle. Family was the most important thing in life next to God for him. Despite his ailments, he never complained. He took everything in stride and placed everything in God’s hands. The biggest surprise of his life was his 70th birthday party where Los Garcia Brothers performed - he grinned from ear to ear as they boarded the stage. We will forever cherish an abundance of memorable moments with him that will remain in our hearts forever.
Visitation will begin Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 12:00 PM with a Rosary to be recited at 12:15 PM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Funeral Mass at 1:00 PM at the Church by Fr. Parmenio Florez the celebrant assisted by Deacon Frank Tilly. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery with full Military Honors under the direction of the CWV St. John’s Post 1269.
Pallbearers: Brandon Erik Luna, Dusty Speck, Myron Sonnier, Santos Alvarado, Sr., Felipe DeJesus Solorio Jr., and Guadalupe Guzman, Sr.
Honorary Pallbearers: Frank Trevino, Jesse Longoria, Jesse Estrada, David Hernandez Sr., Max Hernandez, Rudy Hernandez, Jim “Bo” Kitchens, Rafael Solorio, Members of La Mala Compania and Vida Nueva.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
