Pedro Pete Sanchez
VICTORIA — Pedro (Pete) Sanchez passed on December 5, 2020. He was born on April 22, 1950 to Maria Palanco and Filex Sanchez. He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Sanchez; sons, Epimenio Sanchez and Pete Sanchez Jr.; sisters, Irene Polanco, Irene Sanchez Saldana and Doris Escalante; brothers Frank Polanco and Steve Sanchez; grandchildren, Pete Sanchez III, Michael Ceballos, Matthew Lee Sanchez, Mandy Ceballos, Rebecca Zelda Sanchez and Rogelio Sanchez. Proceeded In death his parents; his daughter, Debbie Sanchez and his brother, Filex Sanchez Jr., Visitation will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm with a rosary beginning at 7pm at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home. Services will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Centro De Alabanza Church at 10am, Eulogy to be given by Pastor Cantu. Interment to follow at 1pm. Services under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.
