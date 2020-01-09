PEDRO M. SEPULVEDA VICTORIA - Pedro M. Sepulveda, Jr., a long time resident of Victoria, passed in peace on Monday, January 6th, 2020 at the age of 95. Pedro's family and friends will gather for a celebration of life service on Saturday, January 11th at 10am at Faith Family Church, 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Honoring Pedro by serving as pallbearers will be the Honor Guard. Honorary pallbearers are Collin Sepulveda, Corey Sepulveda, Jared Moreno, Jordan Smith, Joshua Moreno and George Contreras. Pedro was born November 13th, 1924 in Gonzales, Texas. He was an elder at Faith Family Church. He was also a member of the American Legion. He served in World War II and the Korean War and retired as a Sergeant 1st Class after serving 40 years. Pedro is survived by his loving and caring wife of 62 years, Isabel (Liz) Sepulveda. Loving father of Jean (Bob), Sylvia (Randy), Beverly (Lou), Joe (Lillian) and Peter (Debbie); 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Memorial donations in Pedro's memory may be made to Faith Family Spanish Church. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net

