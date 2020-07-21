PEFANIO RUIZ VICTORIA - Pefanio A. Ruiz, 90, of Victoria, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 16th, 2020. Family and friends will gather for visitation at Grace Memorial Chapel @ Memory Gardens, 8819 US Hwy 87N in Victoria, Tuesday, July 21st from 10:00AM to 12:00PM, rosary will be recited at 12:00PM. A service celebrating Pefanio's life and his faith will follow at 12:30PM. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries
