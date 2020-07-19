PEFANIO RUIZ VICTORIA - Pefanio A. Ruiz, 90 of Victoria passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 16th, 2020. Family and friends will gather for visitation at Grace Memorial Chapel @ Memory Gardens, 8819 US Hwy 87N in Victoria, from 10:00AM to 12:00PM, rosary will be recited at 12:00PM. A service celebrating Pefanio's life and his faith will follow at 12:30PM. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pefanio was born, January 26, 1930 in Cuero, Texas to the late Canuto and Modesta Alvarado Ruiz. Pefanio served his country honorably in the United States Army from June 28, 1949 to July 31, 1953. He married his love, Socorro Mendez, May 4th, 1957. He and Socorro were longtime members of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Pefanio enjoyed being outside and always had some project going, woodworking or cutting the grass. His passion was his family, he deeply loved each of them and enjoyed spending as much time as he could with them. Pefanio was preceded in death by his parents, Canuto and Modesta Ruiz; his loving wife of over 53 years, Socorro Ruiz; his son, Francisco Ruiz; his brothers, Lucio Ruiz, Hilario Ruiz and Jesus Ruiz; and his sister, Micheala Quintanilla. Pefanio is survived by his children, Rose Mary Richard and husband, Greg, Epifanio Ruiz and his wife, Elizabeth, Carlos Ruiz, Mary Garcia, Jane Martinez and her husband, Ray, Jaime Ruiz, Veronica Ruiz and her husband, Don DeLeon; his sister, Pauline Rodriguez; 18 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other extended family. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
