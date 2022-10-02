Peggy Ann Fishbeck
VICTORIA — Peggy Ann Fishbeck went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2022 at the age of 72. She was born August 23, 1950 in Victoria, Texas to the late Allen and Irene Pounds Young.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Service will be Monday, October 3, 2022 at 1:00 pm at First English Church, 516 N. Main St., Victoria. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 pm at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Fishbeck, Jr.
Peggy is survived by her son Jeffery Fishbeck and his wife Loraine; granddaughters Meagan Fishbeck and Rebekah Fishbeck; brother Gary (Ina) Young; sister Janice (Robert) Cheatham and a number of nieces and nephews.
Peggy was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She truly loved her animals especially her puppies. She was active in her church, enjoyed crafting and loved Diamond dots.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.