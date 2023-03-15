Peggy Ann Van Pelt
VICTORIA — Peggy’s long, hard fought battle with cancer ended on March 7, 2023 with the help of God. She endured the tough lengthy battle through perseverance and faith. She fought bravely and courageously as long as she could.
Peggy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, family member and friend. She was employed at Region 3 Education Service Center for over 23 years until her recent retirement. She really enjoyed her job and the many friends that she worked with.
Peggy Ann Braden Van Pelt was born on June 26, 1960 in Cuero, Texas to Erna Braden and the late John Braden, Jr. Peggy is survived by her husband Jeff Van Pelt, sons Dillon Brown (Adeline) and Jared Brown (Katie) and grandsons Beckham and Brooks Brown, mother Erna Braden, sister Jean Hunnam (J.G.), brothers Bill Braden (Kay), Glenn Braden and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father John Braden, Jr. and nephew Nicholas Van Pelt.
A Celebration of Peggy’s life will be held on March 18, 2023 at Colonial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9-10:00 a.m. Deacon Anthony Hensley will lead the rosary beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Memorial Service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of South Texas or M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
