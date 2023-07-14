Peggy B. Wells
Peggy B. Wells
VICTORIA — Peggy B. Wells, 81, of Victoria, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on July 10, 2023. She was born January 4,1942 in Paradise, TX to the late James B. Kirby and Peggy R. Shannon Kirby.
Peggy loved music and never knew a stranger. Everyone knew her as “Granny”. And once you met “Granny”, she became your “Granny”. Granny loved telling everyone her stories and always had a story to tell EVERYONE. We all know she is “Waltzing Across Texas” in heaven to her favorite song. Granny (Peggy) was blessed to be able to finish living her last years of life with her granddaughter, Misty and her finance’ Samantha. Granny (Peggy) got to enjoy many (crazy) adventures, outings, new friends and activities that kept a smile on her face and laughter in her heart. Granny (Peggy) loved her Astros and let’s not forget, her loud cheering for her favorite Race Car Driver, GW Hessong on Saturday nights. She will be missed dearly by everyone.
Peggy owned a health store, “Peggy’s Health Store” in Cuero, Texas. She dedicated many years to her store to help others.
Peggy is preceded in death by her loving husband, Clyde W. Wells, her parents, her brother Robert (Poochie) Kirby.
Peggy is survived by her daughters, Sonya Wells (Dana Massey), Debbie Mahboub (Mac Mahboub), Chris Wells (Ronnie Ellison) and Tammy Hranicky (Benjamin Hranicky). Also survived by her grandchildren, Misty Wells (Samantha Nance), Tiffany Aguilar (Gabriel Aguilar), Kristie Kolodziejcyk and Kurtis Kolodziejcyk (Natalie Kolodziejcyk); many grandchildren and relatives and friends.
We want to reach out and express our appreciation to Hospice of South Texas for their loving support and help to get Granny (Peggy) to the Gates of Heaven.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of South Texas or donor’s choice.
Celebration of Life will be Sunday, July 30. 2023 at The Wellhead Tavern at 4pm.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Services by Massey Funeral Home 361-564-2900.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.