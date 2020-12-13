Peggy Boenig Barnhart

Although she was a very private person, she treated everybody with respect. Music was a vibrant thread in the fabric of her life. From Gospel and R&B to Rock and Roll, music a was source of joy and connection to her path.
She is proceeded in death, by father, Milton, mother, Pauline, and sister, Gaynelle Jones, and husband Jack Barnhart. She is survived by sister Carolyn Staples, and brother Glenn Boenig. Her son, Todd Yarbrough, and daughter, Lesley Riley. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Tx 78377 (361-526-4334)
