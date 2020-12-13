Peggy Boenig Barnhart
REFUGIO — On December 10th, 2020 Peggy Boenig Barnhart passed away at the age of 82. She was born in Bonnie View Texas on October 13, 1938, to Milton and Pauline (Moreland) Boenig.She worked as a bookkeeper for many years, starting at First National Bank of Woodsboro and finishing her career at Barnhart-Rooke, Inc. In 1997, she married Jack Barnhart. The couple lived a quiet life in Refugio, Tx. They were supporters of Pappy’s Animal Rescue.
Although she was a very private person, she treated everybody with respect. Music was a vibrant thread in the fabric of her life. From Gospel and R&B to Rock and Roll, music a was source of joy and connection to her path.
She is proceeded in death, by father, Milton, mother, Pauline, and sister, Gaynelle Jones, and husband Jack Barnhart. She is survived by sister Carolyn Staples, and brother Glenn Boenig. Her son, Todd Yarbrough, and daughter, Lesley Riley. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Tx 78377 (361-526-4334)

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.