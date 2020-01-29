PEGGY BROUSSARD PORT LAVACA - Peggy Jean Broussard of Port Lavaca, Texas died on January 24, 2020 at Citizens Hospital in Victoria after a courageous 2 month battle with cancer. Peggy was born in Port Lavaca on March 25,1958 to Nathan Bobby and Lorraine Matson. She was a graduate of Calhoun High School, class of 76'. On July 29, 1977, she married Allen, her high school sweetheart. Peggy is survived by her husband of 42 years Allen Joseph Broussard; sons Derek Nathan Broussard (Kara) of Victoria, Troy Quenton Broussard (Haleigh) of Port Lavaca; grandsons Dylan Andrew Broussard, Case Matson Broussard of Victoria and Oliver Quinn Broussard of Port Lavaca; sisters Linda Sue Matson of Longmont, CO, Janice Matson Holladay (Tony) of Port Lavaca; and numerous young men and women that she considered her children. She is predeceased in death by her parents and nephew Riley Matson Holladay.Peggy was a devoted and loving wife, caring mother, and "Gama" to her 3 beloved grandsons.She worked hard caring for the Matson cattle and farming, but devoted every spare minute to her family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Center online at gifts.mdanderson.org or the American Cancer Society. An informal memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.
