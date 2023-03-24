Peggy Erwin Redding
VICTORIA — Peggy Erwin Redding, 77 of Victoria passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at home with her family by her side. She was born in Memphis, TN on February 6, 1946 to C. E. and Betty DeWalt Erwin.
Peggy moved to Victoria with her family in 1950 and graduated from Victoria High School in 1964. On August 12, 1967 she married R. E. Redding and together they moved to the Rio Grande Valley to farm and ranch. She continued her education and graduated from Pan American College (Now UT Rio Grande Valley) with a degree in Elementary Education. In 1970 Bob and Peggy moved to College Station where she taught school in Bryan at and all black school the last year of segregation in Bryan.
Following their years in College Station, they moved to Victoria where Peggy was active in the Junior League, served on the Museum and Texas Zoo Boards. In her spare time she enjoyed playing Bridge (Life Master) and loved to travel and spend time with her grandkids.
Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Bob Redding; sons, Robert Redding of Arkadelphia, AR; Mark Redding of Victoria and grandchildren, Hayden, Hunter and Regan Redding.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Redding was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Puckett and brother, Bill Erwin.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 5-7 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be 11 am Friday at Memory Gardens Cemetery with Dr. Wade Powell of First United Methodist Church officiating.
Memorials may be made to Christ Kitchen
To share a fond memory visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
