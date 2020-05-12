PEGGY ANN FRANKLIN VICTORIA - A pass through visitation for Minister Peggy Franklin, resident of Ft. Worth, will be Tues., May 12, Tracy's MJ Santellana Funeral Directors, 107 W. River, Victoria, 10 am until noon. Burial, Resurrection Cemetery. Services were held Sat., May 9 in Ft. Worth.

