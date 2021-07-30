Peggy Jean Cunningham
VICTORIA — Peggy Jean Cunningham, age 85, passed away peacefully, on Friday, July 23, 2021, in Corpus Christi, TX. She was born on February 18, 1936, in Bishop, TX to Edwin Gerland and Genita Hethcoat Gerland.
Peggy was the former owner of the South Texas Crossroads Telephone Directory, Victoria Business Magazine, and Magical Moments.
Peggy lived her life in the service of others as an American Red Cross Volunteer, a member of the Rotary Club, and was the Founder of the Adoption Awareness Picnic. She participated as a board member of the Chamber of Commerce, the 100 Club, and was very active in her community. She was loved by everyone she met, and was a stranger to no one.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Max Biddix and Richard Cunningham; son, Edwin Schuenemann; and brother, Louis Gerland.
Peggy will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Cheryl Green of Cuero, TX; brother, Eddie (Linda) Gerland of Corpus Christi, TX; sister, Carole Nunn of Round Rock, TX; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel 2061 E. Main St., Alice, TX. A Graveside Service will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas.
