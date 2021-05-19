Peggy Joan Hickman
VICTORIA — Peggy Joan Eubank Hickman, 88, entered her heavenly rest on May 17, 2021. She was born May 1, 1933 in Robstown, Texas to the late Doyle Steele Eubank and Ciatta (Sadie) Haskell Speer Eubank.
She graduated from Corpus Christi High School, Del Mar College and Southwest Texas State Teachers College now known as Texas State University. She taught 5th grade at Cunningham Elementary School in Austin, Texas for 25 years and mentored many young teachers at the start of their profession.
She married Warner Seth Hickman on September 5th, 1952 in Anchorage, Alaska and they were married almost 50 years before his death.
She always said she was a Christian first and a proud Texan second. She loved Parkway Church and the staff and congregation that became extended family. She baked many, many, many dozens of cookies over the years for events at Parkway, neighbors and all the First Responders in Victoria. She loved the great state of Texas and yellow roses and bluebonnets were her favorites. She was a member of DRT and a proud descendant of Alphonso Steel, the longest living survivor from the battle of San Jacinto.
Her family was precious to her and seeing her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up over the years delighted her and each and every one was well prayed for each morning.
Joan is survived by her children, Angela Hickman Holmes and husband Gary of Victoria and Brantley Seth Hickman and wife Tracy of Plano. Her grandchildren, Hether Holmes Lopez and husband Armando of Austin, Hailey Amanda Holmes of Lubbock, Hannah Holmes English and husband Jed of Houston, Samuel Michael Shore of Austin, Mekenna Jane Hickman of Brant, Michigan and Jack Steven Shore of Plano, Texas.
Her great-grandchildren, Sebastian Trevino Lopez and Sofia Grace Lopez of Austin, William Steele English and Evan Katherine English of Houston.
She was preceded in death by parents and husband Warner Seth Hickman, the love of her life.
A celebration of life will be Friday, May 21st at 10:00 am at Rosewood Funeral Chapel followed by a graveside service at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gary Holmes, Armando Lopez, Jed English, Harold Phillips, John Maroney and Steve Klatt.
The family wishes to express our gratitude to Dr. Daniel Cano and the wonderful doctors and nurses at Hospice of South Texas for the excellent and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkway Church or Hospice of South Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
