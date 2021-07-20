Peggy Koliba
YOAKUM — Peggy Koliba, 77, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. She was born April 16, 1944 in Oakland, CA to Raymond and Norma Roush.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and retired as a bookkeeper from TxDot after 11 years of service. She and LeeRoy met at a Mood’s Dance in Hallettsville and they have been dancing ever since. They led many grand marches for weddings and danced all across Texas. They loved traveling in their RV, camping through most of Texas and all the western states. Their five grandsons were the center of their life. They never missed a sporting event and frequently took their grandsons on camping trips.
Survivors are her husband of 56 years, LeeRoy Koliba of Yoakum; sons Bruce Koliba and wife Joanna of Frisco, Texas and Bryan Koliba and wife Elisa of Yoakum; her pride and joy, five grandsons, Trenton, Bradey, Kyle, Kevin and Cody Koliba.
Preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ralph Roush.
Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021 with Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial to follow at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Yoakum Bulldog Booster Club.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
