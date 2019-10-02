PEGGY JOYCE LARSON EDNA - Peggy Joyce Larson, 80, of Edna, went to be with the Lord on September 29, 2019. She was born on September 4, 1939, in Edna, Texas, to the late Roy Cecil Yearwood and Agnes Gladys Pliva. Peggy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Edna for 71 years and worked as a secretary for 30 years. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Peggy is survived by her husband; Monroe Melvin Larson, her children; Roy Wayne Larson, Tony Allen Larson (Samantha), Kevin Dale Larson (Shelly), her grandchildren; Joshua Larson, Tyler Larson, Lane Larson, Luke Larson, and Daya Larson; her great-grandchild; Lucy Larson, and her niece and two nephews. In addition to her parents, her brother, Billy Gene Yearwood precedes Peggy in death. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna. Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 am, on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Edna. Interment will follow in the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna, with Pastor Robert Krause officiating. Pallbearers are Buzzy Whitley, Dennis Whitley, Monte Callaway, Bobby Williams, Ike Peterson, and Randy Phillips. Honorary Pallbearers are Cornerstone Sunday School Class. Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna 361-782-2221 www.oaklawnfhednatx.com
