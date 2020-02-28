PEGGY LOU PHILLEY CUERO - Peggy Lou (Carter) Philley, a longtime resident of Victoria, Texas passed from this life on February 24, 2020 in Cuero, Texas at the age of 85. She was born to the late Robert Harvey and Allie Lena (Jackie) Carter on November 12, 1934 in Big Spring, Texas. Peggy graduated from Big Spring High School in 1951, where she was a member of the High School Choir. She married Frank Philley in Stanton, Texas on January 16, 1952. They lived in Big Spring, Texas; Lynch, Wyoming; Abilene, Texas; Forsan, Texas, and then briefly in Eden, Texas, before moving to Victoria in 1967. They lived in Victoria seventeen years and then two years in Corpus Christi, Texas. After retiring in 1986 they moved to Mountain Home near Kerrville, Texas. Frank and Peggy lived in the Hill Country for the next decade. They moved to Bandina, Texas in 1997 and then returned to Victoria, Texas in 2007. Before her passing, Peggy was a resident of AlzCare of DeWitt County in Cuero, Texas. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She was a homemaker while her children were young. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafting and teaching children's Bible classes. After her children were older, she worked outside the home with her favorite place working in the library at Howell Intermediate School in Victoria. She is survived by daughters Jennifer Honea; Paula Baker and husband Jimmy; son Timothy Philley and wife Kimberly; sister Tommie Anderson; son-in-law Wayne Hawkins and wife Carolyn; grandchildren Amy Childress; Melissa Fitzgerald and husband Sean; Lisa Garcia and husband Joe; Brent Hawkins and wife April; Lindsey Baker; Laura Greene and husband Mike; Sarah Headrick and husband Rob; Logan Philley; great grandchildren Colby Childress and wife Skye; Brian Ponce; Conner, Audrey, and Benjamin Fitzgerald; Kaitlyn and Jayden Garcia and Hadlee Headrick; nieces Glenda Wray and husband Rudy; Edie Philley; Patty Letart; Barbara Zimmerman and husband Granville; Cheryl Joy and husband Frank; and nephews Ronnie and Bill Carter. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son Ray Frank Philley, Jr.; daughter Pamela Hawkins; son-in law Jerry Honea; brother Robert Harvey (Hie) Carter, Jr. and wife Maggie; nephews Jeff Carter and Michael Anderson and brother-in-law Travis Anderson. We would like to thank the AlzCare family in Cuero for the excellent, loving care they each gave to Mom and Dad. Our hearts will forever be grateful! Graveside services were held in Abilene, TX on Friday 02/28/20 under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home.
