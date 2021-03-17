Peggy Vance Hancock
SAN ANTONIO — Peggy Ruth Vance Hancock, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, March 12, 2021. She was born to E.L. and Elfa Hardin Vance in Orange, Texas on October 17, 1931.
Peggy was the daughter of a Baptist preacher, so she was active in Baptist churches all of her life and it was here where she embarked on her lifelong commitment and service to Christ. Peggy graduated from Rio Hondo High School in 1950 and attended the University of Corpus Christi, where she met John Hancock. They were married in 1952 and were blessed to be together for 63 years. They lived in Corpus Christi, Victoria and Bay City where they active members of First Baptist Church in Victoria, and finally in Bay City. Her life was centered around faith, family and friends. Peggy loved to work with youth, being a sponsor on many youth trips and working in the youth Sunday School department, but her passion was singing. She was a member of the choir in every church she attended. Over the years, she made lifelong friends that supported one another as they sang, prayed, served, and worshiped the Lord together.
Peggy worked in the library at Victoria High School for many years, and in the County Tax Office for Matagorda County. Upon her retirement, Peggy volunteered as a Pink Lady at Matagorda Regional Medical Center in Bay City. Peggy enjoyed watching sports, especially football and basketball. Among her favorite teams were the Aggies, the Cowboys, and the Rockets.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2015. Also, predeceasing her was a son, Jack Hancock, and sister, Gwen Matchett, and brother, Jack Leo Vance. Peggy is survived by: sister, Pamela Hodges of Florida; son, John Bradley Hancock (Lenona) of Katy, TX; daughters, Rhonda McMillan (Tim) of San Antonio, TX and Karen McMahan (Tim) of Victoria, TX; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Hancock of The Woodlands, TX; grandchildren: Sarah Earl (Shawn), Stephanie Robare (Stan), Melissa Slate (Stewart), Chris McMillan (Amanda), Debbie Gass (Casey), and Andrew McMillan (Lisa) and 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at10:00 am Friday, March 19, 2021 at First Baptist Church Bay City. Services will follow at 11:00 am at the church with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery. Pallbearers are Shawn Earl, Stan Robare, Stewart Slate, Chris McMillan, Andrew McMillan and Casey Gass.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Music Ministry of First Baptist Church in Bay City, Texas.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Right messages but wrong messenger (7)
- Letter: Building new schools is not necessary at this time (3)
- School Matters: Committed too early education (3)
- UPDATED: Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy dies unexpectedly Friday evening (2)
- Morning of Reflection to provide spiritual tools for everyday life (1)
- Chad Prather to entertain Crossroads audience (1)
- Letter: Texas is open - no need for masks (2)
- Commissioners to consider approval of Memorial Day firework sales (1)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: One way or another, Texans will get the bill for fixing the electric grid (1)
- Letter: Pro-hunting advocate is dismayed by youth hunting program in Riverside Park (5)
Online Poll
Have you ever used a in-home care service?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.