Pennie Ella Lewis
Butler
HOUSTON — Pennie Ella Lewis Butler, 83, passed away on Mar. 5, 2021 in Houston, TX. She was born to the late James C. and Hannah Jerusha Galloway Lewis in Leesville, LA, Feb. 18, 1938. Pennie was a retired teacher with the Edna Independent School District. She touched the lives of all who knew her and will be dearly missed. To cherish her memory she leaves a daughter, Stephanie Butler-Daniel (Marcus) of Houston, TX, one grandson, Marcus; a host of many relatives, and numerous friends.
Viewing will be held 4-6 pm Wed., Mar. 10, 2021 at Cook-Butler Funeral Home in Edna, TX and 10 am-Noon Thur., Mar. 11, 2021 at St. Philips United Methodist Church 5501 Beechnut St. Houston, TX 77096. Graveside services are scheduled 1 pm Thur., Mar. 11, 2021 at Paradise South Cemetery 2237 Cullen Blvd. Pearland, TX 77581. Masks are required at the cemetery and limited to 50 attendees. Final arrangements entrusted to Cook-Butler Funeral Home 361-782-3821.

