Butler
Viewing will be held 4-6 pm Wed., Mar. 10, 2021 at Cook-Butler Funeral Home in Edna, TX and 10 am-Noon Thur., Mar. 11, 2021 at St. Philips United Methodist Church 5501 Beechnut St. Houston, TX 77096. Graveside services are scheduled 1 pm Thur., Mar. 11, 2021 at Paradise South Cemetery 2237 Cullen Blvd. Pearland, TX 77581. Masks are required at the cemetery and limited to 50 attendees. Final arrangements entrusted to Cook-Butler Funeral Home 361-782-3821.
