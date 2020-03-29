Jackson, Perry
PERRY LLOYD JACKSON CUERO - Perry Lloyd Jackson peacefully went to be with his savior on March 26, 2020 at the age of 94. He was born September 11, 1925 in Glen Rose to the late J.W. and Adele Jackson moving to Cuero in 1938. He married Myrtle Wachtendorf on September 4, 1946. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy as a radioman on the USS LST 651 from 1943 - 1946. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school and being a boy scout leader. Daddy had a beautiful voice; singing many solos and duets for family and friends gatherings. Daddy was kind, loving and always had a gorgeous smile on his face. He lived his life with positivity, grace and humor. He is survived by his son, Dr. Allen Jackson (Doris) of Witt Springs, Arkansas; daughters, Linda Boyer (Ray) of Richmond and Janet Goodson (Harold) of Bastrop; daughter-in-law, Mima Jackson of Houston; grandchildren, Dylan, Casey, Karlie (Ryan), Amy (Brandon), Clark, Logan, Shawn (Leanne) and Ryan and fifteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 57 years, Myrtle Jackson; son, Phil Jackson; grandsons, Chad Boyer and Cody Jackson and four siblings. The family would like to send their extreme love and gratitude to daddy's helpers - Marsha Wauson, Melanie Jacob, Kayla Stehling, Kate Vahalik and the nurses and doctors at Cuero Hospital. Memorial contributions may be made to Cuero ISD Education Foundation, Phil Jackson Scholarship Fund or St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. A memorial service is pending the conclusion of the current pandemic. You may send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

