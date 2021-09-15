Pete Garza
VICTORIA — Pete Evangelista Garza went to be with the Lord, September 8, 2021, at the age of 76. Friends and family will gather Friday, September 17, 2021 at 10:00AM for a Memorial Service at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Interment will be private.
A native Texan, Pete was born in Victoria, August 1, 1945, to the late Ramon C. Garza and Maria Evangelista Garza. Pete married his wife, Cristina Charles, October 19, 1963. Pete and Cristina lived in Tivoli for over 50 years and enjoyed the small town feel and the knowledge of knowing everyone so there were no strangers. He was never known to sit idle, and you could always find him working. Pete dedicated 20 plus years to Refugio County in the Maintenance Department, 15 years to Flour Daniel and then retired from Collins Supply. Pete was a faithful member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Tivoli and at times even attended Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. In his spare time, Pete would relax in front of the TV and watch classic cowboy shows or crime drama shows. Pete was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his sister, Aurora Navarro; brothers, Felix, Ramon, Santos, and most recently, Lupe Garza.
Pete is survived by his wife of 57 years, Cristina Garza; daughter, Rose Zepeda; son, Peter Garza and husband, Anthony Rivera; brother, Natividad Garza; grandson Jonah Garza; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Communication Corner: An open letter to white evangelicals (31)
- Letter: Open carry is to make one safe (18)
- We live in Constant Turrmoil (9)
- Rep. Cloud talks to students at STJ visit (8)
- Letter: Thank you, President Biden (8)
- Syndicated Column: A revival of horse sense? (7)
- Letter: Open carry of firearms is not meant to make our country great (6)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 6 (5)
- Letter: A person must have 'standing' to sue (3)
- Syndicated column: America's slow suicide (1)
- Manuel Caballero III (1)
- Mary Maebeth Linney (1)
- Letter: If column was meant as satire, it failed (1)
- Virginia is set to remove Richmond's Lee statue on Wednesday (1)
- Student photographer discovers passion in nature and sports (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.3:9-10; quote by Benjamin Franklin (1)
- William S. Vincent (1)
- Victoria residents escape the Labor Day heat in Patriot Park (1)
- Letter: A rating of President Biden's performance (2)
- Gonzales County Sheriff who died of COVID-19 remembered as 'gentle giant' (1)
- Victoria Stroman graduate leaves impact on game (1)
- Kianna Stevens receives scholarship (1)
- Southside affordable housing development one step closer to being built (1)
- Do you feed stray kitties? (1)
- Guest column: Are you certain, the power of noticing (1)
- Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans (1)
Online Poll
Did you prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.