Pete Garza

VICTORIA — Pete Evangelista Garza went to be with the Lord, September 8, 2021, at the age of 76. Friends and family will gather Friday, September 17, 2021 at 10:00AM for a Memorial Service at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Interment will be private.
A native Texan, Pete was born in Victoria, August 1, 1945, to the late Ramon C. Garza and Maria Evangelista Garza. Pete married his wife, Cristina Charles, October 19, 1963. Pete and Cristina lived in Tivoli for over 50 years and enjoyed the small town feel and the knowledge of knowing everyone so there were no strangers. He was never known to sit idle, and you could always find him working. Pete dedicated 20 plus years to Refugio County in the Maintenance Department, 15 years to Flour Daniel and then retired from Collins Supply. Pete was a faithful member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Tivoli and at times even attended Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. In his spare time, Pete would relax in front of the TV and watch classic cowboy shows or crime drama shows. Pete was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his sister, Aurora Navarro; brothers, Felix, Ramon, Santos, and most recently, Lupe Garza.
Pete is survived by his wife of 57 years, Cristina Garza; daughter, Rose Zepeda; son, Peter Garza and husband, Anthony Rivera; brother, Natividad Garza; grandson Jonah Garza; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
