PETE OLGUIN, JR. TELFERNER - Pete Olguin, Jr. age 83 of Telferner passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born October 11, 1936 in Cuero, Texas to the late Pete Olguin Sr. and Josefina Gomez Olguin. He is survived by his daughters, Kathelina Olguin of Houston, Betty Hicks (ken) of Houston and Jeanette Briones (Daniel) of Victoria; sons, Angel Olguin Sr. (Alma) of Houston, Roy Olguin (Sherie) of Houston and Pete Olguin III of Victoria; sisters, Benita Ramirez (Rudy) of Cuero, San Juana Banda of Bloomington and Rose Thomas (George) of Victoria; brothers, Domingo Olguin (Pilar) of Cuero, Willie Olguin (Leticia) of Cuero, and Jesse Olguin of Telferner. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Amelia Olguin; daughter, Alice Anzualdua; sister, Nieves Caballero and brother Johnny Olguin. A Graveside Service will begin Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10am at Telferner Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Garrett Christopher Briones, Pete Jahvon Olguin, George Lopez, Mark Jason Lopez, Angel Olguin Jr. and Johnny Angel Olguin. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

