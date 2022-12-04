Pete Vasquez
VICTORIA — Pete Vasquez, age 84 passed away Monday, November 7, 2022. He was born January 18, 1938, in Victoria to the late Felipe Vasquez, and Martha Rangel. Pete Vasquez was a lifelong mechanic. He was the owner of Pete’s Auto Service for 36 years. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Vasquez of Victoria; sons, Arnold Vasquez of Spokane, WA, Pedro Vasquez Jr. of San Antonio, Albert Vasquez of Granbury, and Alfred Vasquez of Victoria; and brother, Jose Vasquez of Schroeder, Tx. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Aurora Vasquez, sister, Ramona Vasquez, and brothers, Gregorio Vasquez, Jesus Vasquez, and Santos Vasquez.Pallbearers were Paul Vasquez, Albert Vasquez, Alfred Vasquez, Arnold Vasquez, Isaiah Jackson, and DeAngelo Jackson.Visitation was on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 11:30 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Rosary to be recited at 12:15 pm. Funeral Mass was celebrated at 1 pm. Burial of his cremated remains will be on December 5, 2022, at 11 am at Resurrection Cemetery. Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria, 361-575-3212.
