Peter J. Medrano
VICTORIA — Peter J. Medrano passed on December 25, 2020. He was born on August 17, 1964 to Pablo Medrano and Elvira Lerma. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Ramirez; his daughters, Leslie Ann Rivera, Melissa Marie Medrano, and Alysha Rae Medrano; his sister, Jessica Lynn Gonzales; his brother, Paul Medrano; his grandchildren, Thomas Rivera Jr, Marina Rivera, Karrah Rivera, Jose Cruces, John Longoria Jr, Marcus Medrano, and Jacob Medrano; and his great granddaughter, Rosalyn Rivera. Peter is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Villareal. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 4pm to 7pm with a prayer service beginning at 7pm at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home. Services will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home beginning at 1pm with interment immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery. Services under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home. 361-573-2777
