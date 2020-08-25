Peter “Pete” Harris
VICTORIA — Peter “Pete” Harris, 81 of Victoria, TX, passed away on August 21, 2020.
He was born March 13, 1939, in Port O’Connor, Texas to the late Raymond, Sr. and Mary Hilda Munsch Harris. He retired from Union Carbide after 35 years of service.
Pete is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sandra “Sandy” Hobbs Harris, his son Casey, and daughter Laci and her husband Bruce Burns. He is also survived by his step-grandson, Devin, and his four “Precious Punkies”, Aubrey, Katelyn, Madyson and Macey. They truly were the lights of his life. He is also survived by his very special Godchild, Kenzie Green, along with his mother-in-law Loretta Hobbs, his brothers, Thomas Harris of Port O’Connor, TX, Michael “Mickey” Harris of Port Lavaca, TX, and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond Harris, Jr., Edgar “Cotton” Harris, and infant sister, Mary Harris, and father-in-law James Hobbs.
Viewing will be on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 3-5 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. (The family will not be present.)
Due to the current situation with Covid-19 and in consideration of safety, all other services will be private. The family asks for your understanding and want to offer their heartfelt appreciation for all the love, support and prayers from family and friends.
The family wishes to thank the Staff of Hospice of South Texas for the amazing care and compassion shown to Pete throughout his journey during his last weeks. With that said, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, please honor his memory by making a donation to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901. They are truly Angels on Earth.
Thank you to Robert and Nancy of Rosewood Funeral Chapels for the kindness and compassion shown to us throughout this difficult time.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
