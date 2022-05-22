Peter W. Hemphill
VICTORIA-Peter W. Hemphill, an expert in computer and radio/TV technology, was born in San Diego, CA on November 21, 1951 and passed away peacefully in Victoria, TX on Sunday May 8, 2022.
Peter grew up with six other siblings as well as being a member of a three man crew of triplets. He came out followed by his brothers, John and James. (He once told his mother he should be able to stay up later than the others because he was the oldest, by four minutes.) He continued to have this kind of humor throughout his life.
In 1970 Peter graduated from Friendswood High School in Friendswood, TX. A talented musician on trombone, he was a member of the Air Force Band in San Antonio until he was honorably discharged, after which he studied music at the University of Miami, Florida. He then decided to change his focus to Radio/TV technology and majored in this at Wichita State University in Wichita, KS. He worked for many years at KAKE-TV in Wichita and later for TV and radio stations in Lake Charles, LA,(KPLC-TV); Corpus Christi, TX and Victoria, TX where he moved to help take care of his parents. In Victoria he first worked with DJ John Ellis and later joined LA LEY Radio owned by Jerry Benevides and Alice Benevides, who both always gave Peter the greatest support. There he enjoyed working with Domiciano Aldape, Daniel Torres and the rest of the staff. He had great affection for them all.
Peter is survived by his sister Christine Lidvall (Willam Wandell); brother John Hemphill (Pat) nephew J.C.; brother James Hemphill (Sandi) nephews James Jr. and Phillip Andrew; and brother Frank Hemphill, Jr. who was the closest to him and lived with him for many years. Peter helped Frank immensely throughout his life. Also surviving him are his nieces Ariel Lumbard and Corinna Lumbard and his nephew Neil Lumbard.
Preceding him in death were his sister Maria Hemphill, his brother William (Bill) Hemphill, his parents Margaret L. Hemphill and Francis A. Hemphill, Sr.; and his sister Francine Lumbard.
The family wishes to thank Peter’s friends and colleagues for all the friendship and support you gave Peter throughout the years. We are also very grateful to Dr. Bakaj and all the healthcare professionals who were so kind and caring to Peter throughout his prolonged illness.
Peter’s remains will be interred in the cremation wall at the Houston National Cemetery on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Those attending should be in lane 1 of the funeral lines by 1:15 to be escorted to the location.
