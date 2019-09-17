PETRA C. RENDON VICTORIA - Petra Castillo Rendon, 95, of Victoria, passed away on September 12, 2019. She was born on October 10, 1923 in Refugio County Texas to the late Encarnacion Castillo and Cointa Rodriguez Castillo. She is survived by her daughters, Ester Castillo (Teodoro), Erminia Abowd, Dolores Cavazos, and Rosario Ripple (Tim); sons, Jose Rendon Jr. (Mary Lou), Guadalupe, Pedro Rendon (Kim), and Rogerio Rendon (Mary Ann); sister Maria Herminia Menchaca; 27 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents; husband, Jose Rendon Sr.; son Israel Rendon; sisters, Inocencia Garcia, Angelita Garcia, and Juana Castillo; brothers; Julian Castillo and Luis Castillo; son-in-law, Phil Abowd; and daughters-in-law, Norma Lee Rendon and Marcela Rendon. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. with reciting of the rosary following at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Brendon Ripple, P.J. Abowd, Alex Abowd, David Cavazos, Luis Albert Garcia, Marc Rendon, Joseph Rendon, Daniel Rendon, and Pete Rendon. Honorary pallbearers are her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Memorial donations can be made in her honor to the charity of donor's choice.
