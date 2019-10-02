PETRA CORONADO CAVAZOS VICTORIA - Petra Coronado Cavazos went to be with the Lord September 29, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born July 11, 1934 in Cost, Texas to the late Bruno and Ignacia Moreno Coronado. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with the rosary at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Valentin Godina, Juan Godina, Francis Scott Cavazos, Adrian Bermudez, Lawrence Arredondo, Mark Alvarez, Michael Garcia and Matthew Gomez. Honorary pallbearers are Joseph Arredondo, Andres Bermudez, Ruben Cavazos, Anthony Alvarez, Jonathan Gomez, Elijah Cavazos, Kevin Cavazos, Eric Cavazos and Jeremiah Cavazos. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Melchor Cavazos, Sr.: son Juan Miguel Cavazos; son-in-law Ernest Arredondo; sisters Maria Mesa, Natalidad Mendez and Cecilia Coronado; brothers Jesus Coronado, Jose Coronado, Guillermo "Willie" Coronado and Ignacio Coronado. Petra is survived by her daughters: Maria Del Carmen Arredondo, Rosa Maria Bermudez, Maria Zenaida Garcia, Esperanza "Hope" Garcia and husband Richard and Maria Del Pilar Riley and husband Robin; sons Melchor Cavazos, Jr. and wife Mary; Jose Luis Cavazos and wife Karen; Felipe Enrique Cavazos and wife Josephine, Carlos Cavazos, Martin Cavazos and wife Thelma; Francisco Javier Cavazos and wife Janie; brother Juan Coronado and wife Gloria; 42 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Petra was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. She loved spending time with her family especially holiday gatherings that involved late night Bingo. She enjoyed tending to her garden, especially her roses. Each of her family members had a special place in her heart. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her love will forever live through each of them. Now she leaves her loved ones here on Earth to join her loving husband and son. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Editorial: Victoria County commissioners veer far off course with airport (5)
- Virtus Group official makes quiet visit to Victoria County (4)
- Without insurance, man's life hangs in balance (3)
- 2 arrested on murder charges in Goliad County (2)
- Guest column: The road we choose to follow is ours; choose wisely (2)
- Texas Rangers investigate death of Port Lavaca man jailed in DeWitt County (1)
- Family: Stabbing victim protected daughter (1)
- Letter: Salon clients want to thank anonymous person for brightening their day (1)
- Medical marijuana advances fall short of some expectations (1)
- Teen charged with making false report to officers (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
Online Poll
How well do you know your neighbors?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.