REFUGIO — On July 23,2021, Petra Moya Rodriguez, loving mother and devoted servant of our Lord, passed away peacefully at the age of 93.Petra was born on November 24, 1927 in Refugio, Texas to Cristoval and Josephine Moya. During her life, she worked as a teachers’ aide in Woodsboro, a lab technician at Refugio County Hospital and the family’s restaurant, Moya’s Café. She married Enselmo R. Rodriguez on Oct. 14, 1945. Together they raised 6 children. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Enselmo R. Rodirugez and one sister, Tony Moya. She is survived by her sister Delia Hobbs; her six children: Adriana Rodriguez, Cynthia Garza (Abraham), Anselmo Rodriguez Jr. (Janie), Stephanie Dempsey (Scott), Tony Rodriguez (Patsy), Patricia Loya (David), 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and her faithful companion/caregiver Toni Plata. A Rosary will be recited Tuesday, July 27, 2021, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Wednesday, July 28, 2021 St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334

