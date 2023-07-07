Petra “Patsy” G.
Serenil
VICTORIA — Patsy was born May 6, 1941, in Karnes City, Texas to the late Ramon and Trinidad Guerra. She loved to crochet blankets for her family, bake her infamous pound cake and tortillas from scratch, and loved being in the kitchen making meals for her family full of love. She spent hours at her machine sewing all of her and her sisters’ dresses to look their best at Club Westerner. You could catch her and her husband at the game room almost every morning or at her great-grand-kids sporting events cheering them on. Their evenings were often spent on the porch listening to Tejano music with a Miller Lite in their hand or her playing the card game Klincker and beating everyone. She was an avid watcher of Jeopardy and her country western shows. She always showered her kids, grand-kids, and great-grand-kids with so much love. She retired from Martin Printing where she gave them 23 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and sister.
Patsy is survived by her children, Eddie Serenil (Veronica) and Debbie Davila (Jesse); grandchildren, Cathy Marie Gonzalez (Johnny), Valerie Ann Matson (Bo), Danielle Gonzales, Jeremy Serenil (Chaney), Jessica Davila, Alia Davila (Luke), Caitlin Serenil, and Zachary Serenil; 9 great-grandchildren; along with other loving family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Ysidro Serenil Jr.; sisters Antonia Brosig (David), Natividad Rodriguez (Trinidad), Ventura Guerra, and Eudelia Alaniz (Joe), Guadalupe Tipton (Wayne), and brothers Elias Guerra, Ramon Guerra, and Crestino Guerra (Audelia).
Pallbearers: Jeremy Serenil, Zachary Serenil, Bo Matson, Luke Ramirez, Jesse Tipton, and Billy Tipton
Honory Pallbearers: Bo Michael Matson, Caidin Serenil, Ryker Serenil, Roman Ramirez, Joe Jr. Alaniz, Robert Rodriguez and Albert Guerra.
Special thanks to Austin Hospice, her nurse Jackie and her aide Vanessa who she adored so much.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.

