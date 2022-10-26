Pfc Adelaido Mata Solis
INEZ — After 71 years, the remains of a Korean War Hero are finally coming home.
Adelaido was born May 1, 1931, in Victoria, Texas, to Jesus and San Juana Solis of Inez, Texas.
Private First Class Solis was a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was taken Prisoner of War while fighting the enemy in North Korea on December 1, 1950, and died while a prisoner on April 30, 1951.
Private First Class Solis was awarded the Purple Heart, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Prisoner of War Medal, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Presidential Unit Citation, and the Republic of Korea War Service Medal.
In the late summer and fall of 1954, during Operation Glory, North Korea returned remains reportedly recovered from Pyoktong, also known as Prisoner of War Camp #5, to the United Nations Command. However, Solis’s name did not appear on any of the transfer rosters and the Central Identification Unit in Kokura, Japan, did not associate any repatriated remains with him. Solis was determined to be non-recoverable on Jan. 16, 1956.
In July 2018, the DPAA proposed a plan to disinter 652 Korean War Unknowns from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In November 2019, the DPAA disinterred Unknown X-14719, a set of remains returned during Operation Glory, as part of Phase Two of the Korean War Disinterment Plan and sent the remains to the DPAA laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis. On August 15, 2022, the Defense=POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) identified the remains of Private First-Class Adelaido Mata Solis.
To identify Solis’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis. His remains were confirmed and accounted for on August 15, 2022. Solis’s name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Adelaido is survived by his sister, Mary S. Cantu of Bloomington.
He is succeeded in death by his parents, sisters, Natividad Solis, Santos Solis Garcia, Jesusa Dominga Solis Briones, Otilia Solis Reyna, Esmerijilda Solis Rosas, Antonia Solis Alvarez, and Cipriana Solis Guzman, and brothers, Asixlo Mata Solis, Florentino Mata Solis, Facindo Solis, Raymond Mata Solis, Juan Mata Solis, and Angel Mata Solis.
In honor of Pfc Adelaido Solis. Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home will be open to the public, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Thursday, October 27, 2022, and Friday, October 28, 2022, from 12-6pm, to honor and pay tribute to one of America’s fallen soldiers.
Visitation will begin Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 9 am with a Rosary to be recited at 9:15 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Bloomington, Texas. Funeral Mass is to be celebrated at 10 am. Burial to follow at San Jose Cemetery in Bloomington, Tx. San Antonio Patriot Guard Riders to lead.
Full military service under the auspice of Victoria County Veteran Council. AL, CWV, VFW, DAV, MCL, MOWW, EX-POW, MOPH, WS, KWV, VVA, VFW Bloomington Post 6074, and honored by Victoria Warriors Association. Military honors will be presented by the U.S. Army.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria, 361-575-3212. 706 E. Crestwood Dr, Victoria, Texas.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
Online Poll
Have you ever gotten lost in a corn maze?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.