Phala Trahan Shanks
VICTORIA — Phala Louise Trahan Shanks, 70, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 9, 2021 in Victoria, Texas. She was born November 16, 1950 in New Iberia, Louisiana to Murphy Joseph and Lucille (Baudion) Trahan.
The prayer of Rosary will be recited at 3:30 PM Saturday, November 13, 2021, with a Memorial Service to follow, at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria, Texas.
Phala was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Shanks and her father, Joseph Murphy Trahan.
She is survived by her mother, Lucille Trahan; three sons, Todd Terrell, Tom Terrell and Phillip Lopez, and his wife, Fidela; a brother, Dolan Trahan, and his wife, Mary Lou; 12 grandchildren, Jessica Atwood, Todd Terrell, Jr., Tyler Terrell, Trey Terrell, Steven Terrell, Travis Terrell, Ryan Terrell, Leila Ybarra, Lilia Rayos, Franky Rayos, Zaryiah Rayos, and Megan Shanks; numerous great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Phala was retired from VISD, where she worked as a teacher’s aide and para-professional in middle school, spending most of her tenure at Cade Middle School. She attended and was a member of The Cathedral of our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. She loved watching game shows and was in attendance when Bob Barker hosted the last episode of The Price is Right. She liked playing Bingo, enjoyed cooking and having her family over. She would shop on QVC, and would wait with anticipation to receive her “treasures”. When traveling with family or friends, she would keep a journal of the trip so she could enjoy her memories when she returned home.
Phala was a great person and a good friend, she was open-hearted and cherished her extended families. She wanted everyone to be happy and was supportive of their decisions. Obviously, caring for children with special needs took patience, and Phala had an amazingly huge heart that cared deeply for those around her. She will be deeply missed by all those that loved her.
If desired, the family requests that memorials be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Ave., Victoria, Texas 77901.
Thoughts and fond memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
