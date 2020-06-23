PHIL ALTON (P.A.) ALBRECHT, SR. GOLIAD - Phil Alton (P.A.) Albrecht, Sr. passed away on early Father's Day morning, June 21, 2020. He was born on October 12, 1925 in Weesatche, Texas to A.M. and Meta Urban Albrecht. P.A. was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many, both in Goliad as well as the agricultural community. He was raised in Weesatche throughout his childhood and graduated from Goliad High School. P.A. continued his education at Schreiner College in Kerrville, Texas, where he pursued his lifelong passion for cattle ranching. Shortly after college, P. A. began following in his father, Alonozo's footsteps, they operated a cattle ranch, alongside each other. Together they were renowned pioneers of an F1 Breeding Program, crossing Brahma and Hereford Cows in South Texas. P.A. was also a game conservation activist throughout his life, working to protect wildlife and be a voice for preserving local habitats. He helped introduce the white tail deer species in Northwest Goliad County and received the Outstanding Game Conservation Award in 1972. P.A., along with Tom Cunningham formed the Texas Independent Cattlemen's Association in 1977. He served as the Association's State Vice President for many years, making a lasting difference for the future of local cattlemen across Texas. A few of his many important roles during his 94-year legacy were, President of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church Council, Advisory Board for Yorktown Community Hospital, President of the Weesatche School Board and President of the Goliad ISD School Board. P.A. was also an outstanding member of the Goliad County Appraisal Board and positively influenced local youth as a 4-H Rifle Range instructor, safely teaching the program on his property. He became a father in 1952 to daughter, Christy and welcomed his son, Phil Albrecht Jr. in 1955. In 1980, P.A. ventured into a Petroleum Landman career working for companies such as Hilliard Oil & Gas, Clayton Williams and Tri-C Oil & Gas. P.A. married, Milledean Albrecht in April of 1981 and they resided in Goliad County. P.A. is survived by his wife, Milledean; their loyal canine companion, "Little Bit"; his children, Christy Paulsgrove and husband, Steve; son, Phil Albrecht and stepson, Tim Westphal and wife, Connie. He is also survived by grandsons, Casey Horny and wife, Cara, Jamison Horny, Matthew Albrecht and wife, Katherine, and Whitson Albrecht; granddaughter, Alexa Albrecht; great grandchildren, Carsyn, Breslyn, Evelyn, and Yates; step-grandchildren, Amy Jo Westphal, Chris Westphal, Eric Westphal and Jeffery Westphal. Tuesday, June 23 at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad, you may sign the guest book and pay your respects from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be conducted by Pastor Kevin Karnei at St. Andrew's Lutheran Cemetery in Weesatche, Texas on the following day, Wednesday, June 24 at 10:30 a.m. In respect to safety precautions during this time, you may either listen to the service from your car radio from the parking lot or social distance at the cemetery. Pallbearers include Matthew Albrecht, Whitson Albrecht, Casey Horny, Jamison Horny, Chris Westphal, Eric Westphal, Jeffery Westphal and Vaughan Kelley. Honorary Pallbearers are H.L. Bammert, E.J. Bammert, Melvin Luker, Bobby De Le Garza, David Kelley, Robert Sellers and Paul Garcia. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Yoakum Nursing Home as well as long-time caretaker Gloria Garza. We also recognize care and concern shown by Larry Semander, in addition to all employees of the Goliad Pharmacy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be given in honor of P.A. Albrecht to either the Goliad Education Foundation at Goliad ISD or the Goliad County Library. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 'We want a symbol of unity': Residents to request Confederate monument's removal (11)
- Victoria County considers axing forensic audit (7)
- Victoria County commissioners ax forensic audit (7)
- After Black Lives Matter protest, what's next for Victoria? (6)
- Letter: Removing statue serves as weapon in culture war (6)
- Letter: Protect our history from those wishing to destroy it (6)
- Guest column: Look through another's eyes for better understanding (6)
- Guest column: America’s love of freedom is unifying theme (6)
- Letter: Radical leftists are hijacking a man's unjust death (6)
- Guest column: We say a lot by what we honor (5)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.