PHILIP ANZALDUA VICTORIA - Philip Anzaldua 65 of Victoria passed away on March 9, 2020. He was born to Alfonso and Victoria Anzaldua in Cuero Texas. He is survived by his wife Hilda, daughter Crystal Mendoza; sons Konner, Philip Jr., Brandon Anzaldua (Vanessa), Eric Cavazos (Amanda); sisters Hortencia Ruiz, Janie Perez (Richard); brothers Alex, Pete (Luisa) , Manuel, and Armando (Mary) Anzaldua; and grandchildren L.B., Brandon Jr, Lillian, Evellio Anzaldua, Arianna, A.J. Araiza, Eric Jr, Layah, Brieanna, Jayda Travis, Caris , Jaysen and Madison Cavazos, Jason, and Thalia Mendoza. He is proceeded in death by his parents; son Joe Cavazos III; sisters Patsy Garcia, Beatrice Trevino: brothers Alfonso Jr. and Joe Anzaldua. A memorial service will be held for Philip on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home (412 N. Main St.) from 11am to 2pm with a Rosary beginning at 2pm. (361)573-2777.

