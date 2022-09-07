Philip Christian Wright
VICTORIA — Philip Christian Wright went to be with the Lord August 26, 2022 at the age of 52. He was born January 1, 1970 in San Diego, California to Merrol Martin and Phyllis Irene Wright.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at St. Peter’s Baptist Church, 2708 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Funeral Service will be Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Peter’s Baptist Church.
Philip is preceded in death by his father Merrol Martin; daughter Sarah Rankin; sisters Joy Bell and Erica Martin and brother Roderick Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 9 years, Shawn Wright; children Dennis (Amber) Rankin and Haley (Damien) Stegall; mother Phyllis Bell; brother Gregory Hornsby; grandchildren Chase, Kirra, Bishop, Bailey, Cora, Brantley, Luke Steven and Paisley and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle. Philip was a member of Zion Tabernacle Church. He was the drummer and organist in Hot Attack. He was known throughout Victoria for his talent as a musician. He also did DJ work as well.
