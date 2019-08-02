PHILIP CLAY HOUSTON JR. EL CAMPO - Philip Clay Houston, Jr. was born to Philip Clay, Sr. and Marie Hart Houston on January 8, 1937, in Frisco, Oklahoma. Phil passed away July 30, 2019. His younger years were spent in many places in eastern New Mexico and western Texas. He called Andrews home, having spent most of his high school there. As a teen-ager, Phil had a beautiful palomino mare named Streak. She was his pride and joy. He loved helping his future father-in-law work cattle and was substitute milk man when the Morrisons were out of town. He was also active in band, playing the trombone. He played in the All-State Jazz Band while a senior in high school. He worked in the oil fields of west Texas and Oklahoma as a young man. After marriage he worked in the Mobil Home Manufacturing business, as well as in petroleum. Phil graduated from Snyder High School in Snyder, Tx in 1955 and from Texas Tech University in 1971. His degree was in Petroleum Engineering. After graduation he began working in El Campo, Tx for Bass Enterprises Production Co. He was production supervisor for the South Texas region until his retirement in 2001. His primary interests in retirement were traveling, golf and a meticulous yard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Phil and Marie Houston, and a sister, Donna Sue Houston Barman. He is survived by a brother, David Lynn Houston of Galveston. His survivors also include his wife, Glenda Morrison Houston of El Campo and three sons and their wives; Karl and Rhonda Houston of Lake Jackson, Kenneth and Pamela Houston of Spring, Kirk and Tamara Houston of The Woodlands. Grandchildren, Justin and Kimberly Houston Piwetz of Spring, Kenneth and Katherine Houston of Denton, Philip C. Houston, III of Austin, Alice Houston Mayfield of Jones Creek and Paul Michael Houston of Lake Jackson. Great grandchildren; Elizabeth and Aggie Mayfield, Amy Robertson and Kenneth Luke Houston and Megan Marlene Houston. Visitation for family and friends will be 5 till 7 pm, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Wheeler Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am Saturday, August 3, 2019 at El Campo Church of Christ with Pastor John McCord officiating. Burial will be at Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, M.D. Anderson or the charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
