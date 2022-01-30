Philip Martin Hoefling
MEYERSVILLE — Philip Martin Hoefling, 71, of Meyersville passed away Monday, January 24, 2022. He was born June 3, 1950 in Runge to Carl and Otha Bingham Hoefling. He married Mary Ohrt on January 27, 1967 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Meyersville. He served in the United States Army National Guard and truly loved his country. Phillip enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to stock car races and spending time with his family. Throughout his life, Phillip worked many jobs in the oilfield, the most recent being a supervisor for Nitro Construction in West, Texas. He was described as a man who always had a big smile on his face and would always give a hearty hand-shake. Countless hours spent in supporting exhibitors, improving the show barn, encouraging stock show youngsters, and serving as a board member and committeeman to help in any way possible, led him to being selected as the 2015 Honoree of the Cuero Livestock Show. He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Mary; sons, Shane (Deidra) Hoefling of Meyersville, Ashley (Gayle) Hoefling of Mission Valley and Casey Hoefling of Meyersville; sisters, JoAnn Wendel of Victoria, Carlyn Semper of Boerne and Linda Tampke of Utopia; brothers, Carlton Hoefling of Port Lavaca and Roy Hoefling of Cuero; Grandchildren, Leala Aranda of Meyersville, Revely Hoefling and Holly Hoefling both of Victoria. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 3, 2022, 9 AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Meyersville. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 AM followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers include Bobby Blain, Lovel Blain, Mark Doehrman, BJ Drehr, Bob Koricanek and Ronnie Elkins. Honorary Pallbearers include Dwayne Bruns, Gary Cane, Bill MacDowell, Steve Whitaker and LeRoy Landgrebe. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of South Texas. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
