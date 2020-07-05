PHILIP WEBERNICK GANADO - To honor Philip. there will be a Rosary at 12:30, with a Funeral Mass at 1:pm on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Assumption Church. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be limited seating. The public is welcome to Graveside at 1:45 at Assumption Cemetery. Services by Ganado Funeral Home 361-771-2120.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Change in seasons among options discussed for athletics
- Victoria County officials report 9th COVID-19 death
- Victoria County officials report ninth COVID-19 death, 27 new cases
- Texas sends additional beds to Victoria region as COVID-19 cases grow
- 1 of 2 protesters hit by car on closed Seattle highway dies
- Gulf Bend counselors visit Christ's Kitchen to listen to problems, offer help
- New businesses June 24-30
- Port O'Connor community shows support for President Trump at July 4 boat parade
- 86-year-old Port Lavaca man tows kayaker back to safety
- Does wearing a mask pose any health risks?
Commented
- 'The virus is everywhere': Victoria County reports 146 new cases; total hits 698 (13)
- Victoria officials talk mask order, increase in COVID-19 cases (6)
- Just around the corner (4)
- With COVID-19 surging, we need straight talk from Texas leaders about schools reopening (3)
- 'Appeal to the Lord': July 4 public prayers draw dozens to DeLeon Plaza (3)
- Guest Column: History isn’t a statue, or a plaque, it is what happened and why (5)
- DA accuses Goliad County sheriff of revealing confidential grand jury information about county judge (2)
- 'It could be you': Victoria woman, 37, battles severe case of COVID-19 (2)
- Letter: Reader feels our government leaders have no accountability (2)
- Gov. Greg Abbott orders Texas bars to close again and restaurants to reduce to 50% occupancy as coronavirus spreads (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.