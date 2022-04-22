Phillip Arthur “Bubba” Goodwin
GONZALES — Phillip Arthur “Bubba” Goodwin, 66, was born May 4, 1955, to J.B. “Budge” and Lucille Steen Goodwin in Gonzales County. He joined his father, mother, sister, Phyllis Elizabeth Goodwin, and loved ones in heaven on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. He married Jacquelyn “Jackie” Cardwell on June 26, 1982, in Gonzales. Bubba is survived by his wife Jackie, daughter, Sorrelle Leigh Goodwin, grandsons, Christian William Malatek and Luke Theodore Hagan, half-brother, Don Parr and wife Linda, and distant cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He graduated from Gonzales High School in 1973. He chose to go straight to work instead of going to college.
Bubba was a Past Exalted Ruler and lifetime member of the Gonzales Elks Lodge, a past NCHA judge, and veteran of the National Guard. As his many friends can attest, he was a storyteller and a good one at that. His adventurous life was colorful. He was raised country; his childhood was running wild in the Dilworth River bottom of the home place. Bubba was a jack of all trades.
During his life, he owned and ran his own Kenworth, had numerous boats and fast cars, and was a team roper. After meeting his wife, Bubba became a cutting horse owner and judge, had a Harley-Davidson, became an airplane owner and pilot, owned a business in Mexico, and for most of his adult life, worked as a certified rig welder all over. Always being in a ranching family, he helped his dad run all their operations. After retiring from the welding business, he focused on his Brahman cattle, oil business, his multiple businesses in Port O’Connor, and his South Texas deer ranch.
What will be missed most of all, was his knack at giving people lifelong nicknames, storytelling, and jokes. He would have a drink, or 10, with anyone willing. Even after a 5-way heart bypass in 2001, he was ready for a party. Eventually, his hard living caught up with him. His last battle lasted two weeks in the hospital, but his heart was done.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 2:00 PM in Seydler-Hill Funeral Home, with Pastor Matt Pennington officiating. Interment will follow in the Gonzales Masonic Cemetery. Pallbearers include: Dwayne Fishbeck, Dub Whitehead, David Shelton, Kurt Trammell, Bobby Logan, and Cody Kincaid. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the: Elks National Foundation or the American Heart Association.
Friends and family may leave their condolences and sign the guestbook by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Heads up high Democrats (7)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Professors are not stereotypes (5)
- Dietitian Dish: Children with autism and nutrition (2)
- Opinion: Was STAAR test a solution in search of a problem? (2)
- Wesley "Wes" Emmett Cole III (1)
- Charles Eugene Williams, Jr. (1)
- 14 proposed changes to city charter on May ballot (1)
- Letter: Support for Margaret Pruett’s reelection to VISD school board (1)
- Letter: Cloud voted against capping price of life-saving insulin (9)
- Syndicated column: Mow, mow, mow (1)
- Paul Anthony Carbajal, Jr. (1)
- Blotter: Victoria home vandalized (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.19:11-12; quote by Wendell Berry (1)
- DPS trooper works to raise autism awareness for his son (1)
Online Poll
Are you a Selena fan?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.