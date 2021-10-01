Phillip D. Barron, Jr.
VICTORIA — Phillip D. Barron Jr., 54 of Victoria passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021. He was born May 15, 1967 in Bay City, TX to Phillip D. Barron, Sr. and Inez Lozano Barron.
He is survived by his wife, Esmeralda Luna Barron of Victoria; mother, Inez Lozano Barron of Lane City; daughters, Leslie Hicks (Jeffery) of Victoria, Savannah Barron of Victoria; son, Phillip Barron, III (Jessi) of Victoria; sister, Candi Flores (Marcelino), niece Brianna of Burr, TX; grandchildren, Trey, Rylan, Sienna, Jeffery, Jaxon, Jemma and one sweet little one on the way. Phillip was preceded in death by his father, Phillip D. Barron, Sr.
Phillip was a senior deputy with the Victoria Sheriff’s Department. He worked at multiple campuses throughout the Victoria Independent School District as a School Resource Officer. Phillip impacted thousands of students and their families during his tenure at Crain Middle School, Howell Middle School, Victoria West High School, Victoria East High School, and most currently at Stroman Middle School, his presence on each campus ensured that all were safe under his watch. Always making sure that he was not only visible but personable, he established lasting relationships with all those he was protecting. Phillip had a love for all his family and friends but an even deeper passion for his grandchildren, baseball and the Dallas Cowboys. Outside of his role in the school district Phillip spent his time influencing the youth by coaching sports, umpiring, and participating in activities to show support for all the kids he helped impact over the years. On a Cowboy game day you could find a blow up helmet sitting on a well manicured lawn and a Dallas cowboy flag proudly displayed outside his house. He was a loyal cowboys fan through and through. Leading his family, on the campus, at a school event or on the field, Phillip was a valuable role model using his integrity and goodness to set the example for all of us.
A visitation will be held Monday, October 4, 2021 from 9 am- 6 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 3304 Mockingbird Lane. Funeral services will be 10 am Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Victoria Community Center,2905 E. North St., with a graveside service to follow at Memory Garden Cemetery with Jeff Rendon officiating.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Mikulec, Kurt Korenek, Andy Trevino, Mike Tatum, Ralph Buentello, David Mitscherling and Kevin Kelso. Honorary pallbearers are Lonnie Garcia, Erica Padilla Vaccaro, Melissa Rendon Wasicek, Issac Ramirez, Bryan Dowden, Chris Carter, Jacob Valdez and Herb Tucker.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
