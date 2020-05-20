PHILLIP E. GABRYSCH VICTORIA - Phil was born in 1945 in Edna, Texas to Alfred and Lena Gabrysch who have preceded him in death along with his sisters, Mary Louise Hasdorff and Rose Fondren. He is survived by his two sons Ronald Gabrysch and wife Denise and Michael Gabrysch and wife Shannon; grandchildren Tristan Gabrysch, Trentin Gabrysch, Tavia Gabrysch and Taylor Gabrysch; brother Wayne Gabrysch and wife Agnes, sisters Gerri Etlinger, Patsy Blanchard and Judy Babbitt and husband Garvin. Finally, Phil walked through life with joy and peace because of God's grace bestowed upon him. Please join us in celebrating Phil's journey to the final fairway at Parkway Church in Victoria, Texas on Friday, May 22, 2020 for a visitation beginning at 10:00 am followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
