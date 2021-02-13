PHYLLIS DEVAUN WEBB
VICTORIA — Phyllis DeVaun Webb (Butch), of Victoria, TX left our physical world to begin her new journey Feb 6, fifteen days shy of her 80th birthday. DeVaun was born in San Antonio Texas to the late Col. Davis & Vera Webb. The family moved to Parkin, AR for her formative years and then Bald Knob, AR where DeVaun graduated high school a year early and started at Hendrix College. DeVaun loved life and all that it entailed. She embraced the thunderstorms as much as the sunlight and rainbows. She was a carefree and beautiful spirit who made no secret of roaming the woods naked when she could. She loved all forms of life including the great outdoors and could nurture and coax any plant to grow and flower. People who came into her orbit found her love and energy intoxicating. She made everyone comfortable and always knew the right thing to say to make one understand and feel better about whatever troubled them. With a constant cup of coffee and more cigarettes than she would admit to, she guided countless souls to the wisdom of life’s beauty. She worked every job imaginable and never shied away from any kind of challenge or injustice. An old soul has moved on and we were all the better for her presence here while we had it. She was preceded in death by her parents, Davis & Vera Webb and grandson Devin Wachtel. She is survived by her three sons, Thomas Scott Wachtel, Ruston Dell Wachtel, John Randall Wachtel, six grandchildren and several great grandchildren as well as two sisters, Haleen Sue Smith and Karen (Kay) Blaesing. Due to the Covid pandemic, no services will be held at this time but a memorial is being planned for a later time.
