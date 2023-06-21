Phyllis E. Lapp
CUERO — Phyllis E. Lapp, 85, of Cuero passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023. She was born November 30, 1937 in Karnes City to the late Fritz and Mildred Ummelman Rogge. She married Harold A. Lapp on July 28, 1956 at the Lutheran Church in Nordheim. Still a newlywed, she went to work for Buchel Bank as a bookkeeper in 1958. Although she “didn’t really like bookkeeping”, she spent the next fifty years working for the same company that changed names from Buchel Bank, then to First State Bank and finally to Prosperity Bank. She retired from Prosperity Bank as bank president in December of 2008. Phyllis joined the Pilot Club of Cuero in July of 1986, served in many facets, and was an Emeritus member up until her passing. She served as treasurer for several years for the DeWitt Medical Foundation and was treasurer of the Local Chapter of the Salvation Army for 40 years. Phyllis was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and was active in church council for many years. Phyllis was often seen all over Cuero driving the blue van as she delivered flowers from her flower shop, Kleinecke’s, to its many loyal customers. Phyllis leaves a wonderful legacy of dedication, strong work ethic, and love for her community.
Phyllis is survived by her sons, Keith E. Lapp, Tracey A. Lapp (Pat), and Clay R. Lapp, all of Cuero; grandchildren, Michael Lapp (Casey), Stephanie Haverda (Benjamin), Katy Lapp Smith (Anthony), Natalie Henry (Jody), Benjamin Lapp (Kimberly), Amanda Nguyen (Duy), Blake Jackson (Jillie), and Matthew Jackson (Lauren); and great-grandchildren, Brantley and Taylor Lapp, Leighton, Jordyn, and Logan Nguyen, Ayden, Stormy, and Dixie Smith, Mason and Lincoln Lapp, and Koltyn and Hadley Haverda; and sister-in-law, Gilda Rogge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of sixty-six years, Harold; son, Neal R. Lapp; brothers, Kenneth Rogge (Lorene), Arlin “Bubba” Rogge; and sister, Myrle Rabenaldt (Melvin).
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023, 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Friday, June 23, 2023, 10:00 AM at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Paul Muehlbrad officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Ayden J. Smith, Michael Lapp, Benjamin Haverda, Matthew Jackson, Anthony Smith, Benjamin Lapp, Duy Nguyen and Jody Henry.
Honorary Pallbearers include Mason Lapp, Lincoln Lapp, Koltyn Haverda, Tyler Jackson, Ronan Jackson, Logan Nguyen and Brantley Lapp.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or Hospice of South Texas.
Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
