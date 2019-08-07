PHYLLIS JEAN GEHRING FRANKE GOLIAD - Phyllis Jean Gehring Franke passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on August 3, 2019. Born on April 26, 1940 in Louisville, Kentucky to Ed & Luella Gehring. Her husband Darrell and their children Dawn, Derrick and Douglas would like to invite any and all of her former students and faculty members to join them in celebrating her life. Viewing will take place at St. John's Lutheran Church in Goliad on Saturday, August 10, 2019 beginning at 12noon-3:00 pm and the memorial service immediately following at 3:30 pm at the church. There will be a reception following the service in the parish hall. Anyone wishing to contribute food or beverage items can drop off at the parish hall during viewing hours. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Phyllis' name to be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or the Goliad Public Library. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Services under the trust and personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Goliad.
