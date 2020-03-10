PHYLLIS L. TEAGUE CORPUS CHRISTI - Phyllis "Dee" Lavonne Teague died in her home on March 7th, 2020 while surrounded by her extended family. Phyllis was born on October 8, 1942 in Velasco, Texas. She was raised in Corpus Christi and graduated from Mary Carrol High School. She is survived by her half siblings Chris Gerniottis and Joni Freeman; children Zac Collins and Stephanie Collins; grandchildren Courtney, Brittany and John; and great grandchildren Ellie Mae and Owen. She was an avid animal lover and adored her furry companion Fred. She did not wish for memorial services. For those who wish to honor her, she requested that donations be made to the Gulf Coast Humane Society.
