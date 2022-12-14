Pierre Jacquenet
VICTORIA — Pierre Jacquenet, 91, of Victoria, passed away on December 10, 2022, in Victoria, TX. Pierre was born in New York City to George and Augustina Jacquenet. He married Mary Atkinson in 1974. He retired from employment at the U.S Postal Service. He was a Korean War Veteran and served in the United States Army, 25th Infantry. He volunteered for many years at the Warrior’s Weekend Field of Honor. Because of his service and enthusiasm, Field of Honor VIII was dedicated in his name. This year the Warrior’s Weekend Executive Board selected Pierre to receive the first ever “Good and Faithful Servant Award” in recognition of his longtime love and service to the Field of Honor. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 166 and the Disabled American Veterans Post 169 both were here in Victoria. He was a committed Christian and a longtime member of Riverside Church.
Pierre is preceded in death by his mother Augustina and father George and sister Lucianne.
Pierre is survived by his loving wife Mary Jacquenet, his stepson David Hagan and wife Lisa and his stepdaughter Monica Carvajal and husband Frank, also 6 Grandchildren, Justin & Michelle Hagan, Ezra, Anna, Elias, and Sarah Carvajal.
The visitation will be from 5 pm -7 pm On Thursday December 15th at Rosewood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday December 16th at Rosewood Funeral Home with the Rev. Bobby Rivera of Riverside Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Words of comfort, condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
Online Poll
Have you ever been attacked by a dog?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.