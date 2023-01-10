Pilar Rodriguez
REFUGIO — Pilar Rodriguez, 93, passed away January 5, 2023. She was born October 12, 1929 in Woodsboro, Texas to the late Fidel and Romona Muguerza. She is survived by her sons Eufemio (Martina) Rodriguez, Jr. of Refugio, Ismeal Rodriguez of Woodsboro, Jesse (Sophia) Rodriguez of Sinton, Rudy Rodriguez of Refugio and Fernando (Irma) Rodriguez of Refugio; daughters Marcy Perez of Refugio, Maria (Ernest) Rodriguez of Corpus Christi, Martha (Thomas) Garcia of Victoria, Anna (Adam) Adams of Woodsboro and Margaret (George) Castellano; 39 grandchildren, 104 great-grandchildren and 31 great-great grandchildren. A rosary will be recited Monday, January 9, 2023 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023 St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery
