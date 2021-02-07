Polly Lou Livingston
SAN ANTONIO — Mae West once said, “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.” And Polly Lou did it right, very right.
Born May 6, 1929 to M.O. and Pauline Simon, Polly Lou enjoyed a childhood that has been immortalized in countless stories, including the one of the dog driving the car down Main Street. Stories like this have been loved by all of those who were fortunate enough to hear them. An energy and spirit as that of Polly Lou will forever remain in the hearts of all that have known and loved her. She was a true Texas original and a very fine lady indeed.
On January 24th, 2021, Polly Lou passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and beloved caregivers, Sonia Lopez, Dehlia Leija, and her sister Idalia Leija. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Magloff (Stuart) of Canyon Lake; her son, Ben Livingston (Patricia Elias) of Austin, grandchildren, Spencer Magloff, Sarah Magloff, and Autumn Elias Kessler; her sister, Iris Rubin of San Antonio: nephews, Joe and Jamo Rubin; and her #1 cousin, Joe Cohn of Corpus Christi. Polly Lou is preceded in death by her husband Robert G. Livingston, and her parents, Pauline and M.O. Simon. Polly Lou will rest alongside her family at the Evergreen Jewish Cemetery in Victoria, Texas.
The family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Texas Performing Arts at The University of Texas at Austin: https://texasperformingarts.org/support and/or The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee: https://shop.elephants.com/give
For full obituary and information about Polly Lou’s memorial service, please visit her obituary page at www.porterloring.com.
Arrangements with
PORTER LORING MORTUARIES
1101 MCCULLOUGH
SAN ANTONIO, TX 78212
210-227-8221
